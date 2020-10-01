Food and Farm Showcase: Stoughton Farm

NEWARK VALLEY, NY – Tonight’s Food and Farm Showcase takes us to a place that has been handed down from generation to generation, and is home to a gigantic corn maze.

Stoughton Farm in Newark Valley is home to one of the top corn mazes in all of New York State.

Measuring about eight acres in size, the maze is broken up into two parts.

The first is for the shorter path, taking up about a third of the corn field, and the other covers the rest.

At various checkpoints throughout the maze, families will reach boards with questions on them, and the answer they select will tell them where to go next.

Owner Tim Stoughton says his maze is among many reasons his farm is special to the local community.

“We like to tell people that the aliens came in and made it. That’s what we like to tell people. We actually do it ourselves. We don’t hire anybody. We do it ourselves, but that’s something that the kids, the teenage kids, help me with every year. It’s a good learning experience for them,” he said.

Stoughton says the children that visit and tour the maze leave with good memories, adding that it gives families a good source of exercise.

He thanks his father, his workers, and his volunteers for helping make his farm fun for everyone.

“I could not do it without them. They are a key part. They are helping me figure out what we need for each weekend here going in, we make long term plans together, and then there’s probably 15-18 part time people this time of the year.”

The first Stoughtons came to the area in 1913, and purchased the farm that same year.

It has been purchased by successive generations ever since.

It has apples, pumpkins, berries, and several other healthy food options for visitors.

You can learn more by visiting http://StoughtonFarm.com.