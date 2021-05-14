Food and Farm Showcase: Oakwood Manor

TOWN OF CHENANGO – Our Food and Farm Showcase takes us to a horse farm in the Town of Chenango that has been growing in size and its business ventures.

Oakwood Manor Horse Stable on East Hill Road was established in 1992.

Owners Mike and Nicky Kurty house roughly 40 horses on their property, half of which they own and the rest that they board for others.

While Nicky grew up around horses, she spent 15 years as a school teacher before turning her attention to training horses and giving horseback riding lessons full time.

Oakwood Manor is home to a number of former world champion horses and members of the stable routinely participate in weekend competitions including judged horsemanship and reining events and barrel racing.

“That’s what I like best about Oakwood Manor, we have a really great team atmosphere. Everybody is really supportive of each other and works well together. The camaraderie is fantastic around here. And the opportunity to grow. We’ve got everything from kids camps in the summer for kids who haven’t had any experience with horses at all, right up to taking kids and adults too to the world championships in the fall,” says Kurty.

Kurty says she encourages people who are interested in horses to start young with lessons and spending time caring for the animals before considering leasing or buying one.

She stresses the importance of establishing trust and good communication with them.

Kurty says she loves the business because it allows her to continue to teach.

“It’s really more for us about character development here and growing kids self-esteem and confidence and different skills to be able to deal with all that’s going on in their lives. The competition is important, but we really want to focus on building great individuals and horses are a great way to do that.”

Kurty says the business side of Oakwood Manor has grown substantially in recent years as they have become official retailers of many of the feed, supplement, medicine and tack products that they use.

Kurty also operates her own semen lab as they breed foals through artificial insemination.

Several horses on the farm trace their lineage to former champion stallion Nexavar.

For information on lessons, summer camps and more, go to OakwoodManor.biz.