Food and Farm Showcase: Lindsey Equipment

BINGHAMTON, NY – Our Food and Farm Showcase takes us to a company that provides farmers with equipment they need to be successful.

Lindsey Equipment opened its first store in 1987, and since then has grown to 7 locations serving 23 counties across Upstate New York and Northern Pennsylvania.

Lindsey offers agricultural, commercial and residential equipment including utility vehicles, row crop tractors, mini excavators, compact tractors and more.

Corporate After Market Manager, Will Merrill says farmers need to be up and running 24 hours a day.

“It’s very important, we cater to those guys cause we realize that’s their income and it’s also the food on everybody’s table at the end of the day so it’s our main go to customer,” says Merrill.

Merrill mentioned that Lindsey Equipment is a John Deere dealer.

All 7 locations have staff that will come to the farm and fix whatever is needed on site, and parts could be delivered directly to the farm as well.

There is also staff that stays in-house to fix parts as well.

General Manager, Hunter Farr says they have experienced some delays with getting equipment in due to the pandemic.

“But if you’re planning for next spring for planting season or mowing season, we definitely encourage you to look at your lawn tractor, your gator or your agricultural piece now so that we can ensure you won’t see any gaps in what you’re looking for in a product standpoint,” says Farr.

Farr adds that from a parts and service standpoint, they are still getting regular shipments in.

To learn more about what Lindsey Equipment has to offer or to request service, you visit them online at LindseyEquipmentUS.com.