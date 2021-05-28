Food and Farm Showcase: Kimberly’s Greenhouses

GLEN AUBREY – Our latest Food and Farm Showcase takes us to a set of greenhouses that are currently bursting with color.

Kimberly’s Greenhouses is located at the corenr of Route 26 and Dunham Hill Road in Glen Aubrey.

Originally started in Western New York in 2004, owners Todd and Kimberly Klubek purchased a former wholesale operation 4 years ago and resumed growing hanging baskets, perennials and vegetable plants.

The move expanded the size of their indoor growing space from roughly 23 thousand square feet to 40 thousand spread across a dozen greenhouses.

Todd says they specialize in hanging baskets with a wide variety of vibrant colors.

“We just try to have something for everybody. No matter what color you want to go with or what color scheme you want to go with, we have the plant for it,” says Klubek.

The indoor growing season begins in January and the retail portion of the operation is open in May and most of June.

Klubek says right now, the business is roughly 60 percent wholesale and 40 percent retail although the retail side is growing even despite the pandemic.

He says Mother Nature poses the greatest challenge.

“Even though we’re inside, those long rainy periods make it tough on the plants when they can’t dry out and you can’t open vents. That’s one of the bigger challenges that we have. The weather is probably the biggest thing that we face even though we are inside,” says Klubek.

Klubek says nicer weather also brings more customers to the store.

Kimberly’s Greenhouses is open Monday through Saturday 10 to 7 and Sundays 10 to 3.

They also sell their plants at the Broome County Farmers Market on Saturdays from 9 to 1.

For more information, go to KimberlysGreenhouses.com.