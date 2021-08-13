Food and Farm Showcase: Heller’s Farm

BAINBRIDGE, NY – Today, our Food and Farm Showcase takes us to one of the, if not the, biggest vendors at the Broome County Regional Farmer’s Market.

Heller’s Farm is located along the Susquehanna River in Bainbridge.

Its location provides excellent soil for growing dozens of different vegetables.

They include tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, eggplant, parsnips, potatoes and more.

Really, too many to list.

Owner Seth Heller and his 7 employees farm over 100 acres and sell their veggies at 7 different farmers markets in the region during the growing season, and 4 during the off season.

“The markets are great, the local food movement is great. The Binghamton market is great. We have the opportunity to charge enough to where we can pay our help better and have better quality help. And they’re with us,” says Heller.

Heller says he has a number of loyal customers who spend 40 dollars a week on average.

And they’re always looking for something new.

Over the years, he reduced the number of radishes he grows and introduced fennel based on customer demand.

Heller says the customers decide which vegetables he grows.

“We evolved to where we were going to farmers markets, ‘Hey, you got any tomatoes? Hey, you got any tomatoes? You got any lettuce? You got any fennel?’ And the answer is that’s how our business has evolved, just the opposite of a lot of businesses,” says Heller.

Heller uses drip irrigation that runs underneath rows of biodegradable black cover.

He says the recent spat of thunderstorms provided too much water, interrupting their planting schedule.

Heller’s puts many of its root vegetables in storage for sale over the winter.

You can find them at the farmers market on Upper Front Street every Saturday from 9 until 1.