NICHOLS, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Our latest installment of the Food and Farm Showcase, on the final day of National Dairy Month, takes us to the very first certified organic dairy in the country in Nichols.

Engelbert Farms became certified in 1984. The farm dates back to 1848 when it started in Conklin before moving to Nichols in 1911. Kevin Engelbert started the three year-process of certification in 1981 after returning home from college.

The 200 head of mixed breed cows eat primarily pasture grass that they harvest and fertilize on their own. Their diet is augmented with organic hay, alfalfa, clover, corn, soybeans and oats, all grown on the farm. According to his wife Lisa Engelbert, Kevin was convinced that the high chemical costs on the farm were also leading to high vet bills for the livestock.

“When we first went organic, everybody thought we were crazy. Everybody said, ‘Oh those young idealistic fools. They’ll be out of business in 5 years. You can’t have an organic dairy.'” she said.

Engelbert acknowledges that as pioneers, it was difficult to find a market for their organic milk until they joined national processor Organic Valley in 2001. All of the milking cows and beef cattle are born and bred on the farm and they all have names. Engelbert says happy cows produce better milk.

“They’re on pasture all night, every night. We open the gates after milking at night and they’re on pasture all night. They come in to be milked in the morning. Then they go out, they’ll be going out there soon for a few hours this afternoon before coming back in to get milked” she continued.

Kevin and Lisa’s sons Joe and John now run the farm, representing the 5th generation. In 2018, they purchased the old Borden Creamery in Nichols and opened a farm store selling their own meats, cheeses and produce along with other locally produced goods. Engelbert Farms cheeses are also available in the Taste New York store on Interstate 81 in Kirkwood. On Sunday July 16th, Engelbert Farms is hosting the annual Sundaes on the Farm event from noon to 3. It features free ice cream, live music, kid’s activities and self-guided tours.

For more information, go to their Facebook page, Engelbert Farms Store and Creamery.