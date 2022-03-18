MARATHON, NY – Today’s Food and Farm Showcase takes us where the sap is flowing.

Cooper Hill Maple in Marathon is already off to a quick start this season, having produced 100 gallons of syrup from hundreds of gallons of sap since the boiling began on March 1st.

Each Spring, Cooper Hill makes between 6 and 7 hundred gallons of syrup from 2 thousand trees on the farm.

In addition to syrup, the Boice family produces granulated maple sugar, maple shapes, maple cream and, new this year, cinnamon maple cream.

Steve Boice and his mother Sylvia started the business 10 years ago.

Steve’s wife Christa handles the marketing and delivery.

“We all live right here on Cooper Hill which is great because we have my mother-in-law, my husband that own the business, they live here. Our children live here on the hill with us as well. The family is all here to help. At one point, we had 12 of us living here on the hill between the various households, and everyone from the youngest up to my in-laws all have a hand in the business here at Cooper Hill Maple,” says Boice.

Like other commercial maple farms, Cooper Hill uses a pipeline system feeding 2 large collection tanks.

From there, reverse osmosis removes most of the water before the sap enters the evaporator that runs on fuel oil.

People can get a first-hand look at the operation during Maple Weekend events this weekend and next.

“That’s such a fun event to have folks come out to us and see where their syrup is made. A lot of people like bringing their families so that the kids can experience the taste of all things maple. And here we like to say, ‘Get your maple on with Cooper Hill Maple,'” says Boice.

Maple Weekend runs tomorrow and next Saturday from 10 to 4 and on the Sundays from 1 to 4.

Cooper Hill maple products are also sold at Taste New York stores on Upper Front Street and the Gateway Information Center on Interstate 81.

You can get more information on the Facebook page “Cooper Hill Maple.”