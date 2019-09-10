Follow these steps to ensure the safety of your baby

BINGHAMTON N.Y -Safe sleep advocates are praising new New York State legislation aimed at reducing the threat of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

The Mothers and Babies Perinatal Network held a news conference today to mark Infant Mortality Awareness Month.

The number of children dying between birth and age 1 has been declining across the country, but experts say there are still too many preventable deaths.

Many of them are related to sleeping conditions.

The Mothers and Babies Network stresses the ABC’s, babies should always sleep Alone, on their Back and in a Crib that is free of bumpers, blankets and stuffed animals.

New York State recently banned the sale of crib bumpers and prohibited their use in daycare centers.

“They look really cute, but they are one of the causation factors for some children suffocating. Whether they get caught underneath it, or they’re just rolled up against it. Particularly a young baby doesn’t have the strength to move themselves away. It has caused suffocation of babies,” says Executive Director Sharon Chesna.

Chesna says other preventable causes of infant mortality involve behavioral choices of pregnant mothers.

She says the use of alcohol, drugs and tobacco can lead to birth defects, low birth weight and prematurity.

Chesna also praised new state legislation requiring child care centers to anchor large pieces of furniture to walls to prevent them from falling over onto little children.