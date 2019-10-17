“Fly Me to the Moon” Dance celebrates Italian heritage

BINGHAMTON, NY – What better way to celebrate Italian-American heritage month than to dance to the great melodies made famous by Frank Sinatra.

Local radio personality Don Giovanni is presenting the Fly Me To The Moon Dinner Dance this Saturday evening.

It will showcase Sinatra tunes performed by the Ralph Muro Quartet featuring Al Hamme.

Plus the guitar music of Ric Ruggieri and the comic stylings of Atlantic City comedian Tom Anzalone.

Don Giovanni says this will be the biggest event he’s ever produced.

“50 years ago, our astronauts landed on the moon. While they were headed there, they were listening to a cassette of Frank Sinatra singing ‘Fly Me To The Moon’ and Frank got the biggest kick out of that. So, I tied it all in because I host a Sinatra show and an Italian show, let’s have a dinner dance and celebrate all things plus my career, 35 years of broadcasting,” says Giovanni.

The Fly Me To The Moon Dinner Dance takes place Saturday from 5 until 10 in the Grand Ballroom of the Holiday Inn Binghamton.

Tickets are $50 and include a choice of steak, chicken or shrimp scampi dinner.

To reserve your tickets, call 222-8454.

And you can hear the Don Giovanni Show Saturday and Sunday mornings on WINR, 680 AM.