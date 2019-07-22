1  of  2
Florida’s Commissioner of Ag. visits Binghamton to learn more about the local hemp industry

Florida’s Commissioner of Agriculture was in Greater Binghamton today to learn more about New York’s blossoming hemp industry.

Commissioner Nikki Fried joined Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo and CSG Hemp to learn and tour local establishments. Stops included the Taste new York Store, Cornell Cooperative Extension, a CSG hemp Field, and the Koffman SOuthern Tier Incubator. Fried was particularly interested in the recent legislation sponsored and passed by Lupardo that oversees the safety of hemp extracts such as CBD. Fried says with a wide of uses including environmentally friendly alternatives to everyday products including plastic, Styrofoam, paper, and concrete, the future is hemp.

“All biodegradable, all better for the environment. Something that is finally America first and products that we are exporting instead of having to be reliant on imports from other countries to sustain our economy. It’s really going to be that hemp is the forward thinking of where America needs to be in the next 10 to 20 years.”

She says she envisions hemp becoming a $20 to $30 billion-dollar industry in Florida. Fried says today’s trip was a great opportunity to not only learn, but to also share what has and hasn’t worked for them as well.

