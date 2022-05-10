BINGHAMTON, NY – Another daytime shooting has rocked the City of Binghamton.

A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of 58 Floral Avenue this morning at about 11:20 a.m., just yards inside the city’s border with Johnson City.



The victim, whom Binghamton Police have not yet identified, was taken to Wilson Hospital in J-C and pronounced dead shortly after.



Police say more than 10 to 12 rounds were discharged.



Police released a description of a silver Honda Accord with North Carolina license plates.



A Pennsylvania State Trooper later pulled over a suspect vehicle on Interstate 81 near Gibson and the 3 occupants are in custody.

Mayor Jared Kraham says, “It was a domestic incident. The parties knew of each other. There never really was a threat to the public safety in a greater area than that. The crime was committed and then the person, to the best of our knowledge, fled.”

Police say the victim did not reside at the apartment complex but was there visiting.



His motorcycle was seen being towed from the scene this afternoon.



If someone apprehended in Pennsylvania is charged, they would need to be extradited back to New York.