Flooding Cleanup in Endicott

ENDICOTT, NY – After Endicott saw nearly 3-and-a-half feet of snow fall two weeks ago, the village then had to prepare for the heavy rains that came through on Christmas.

Luckily, most of Endicott saw minimal flooding issues, with most of it stemming from snow melting into basements of homes.



According to Mayor Linda Jackson, the majority of the flooding occurred at places such as En-Joie Golf Club and Union-Endicott High School.



With the snow and the flooding just days apart, Mayor Jackson is thankful to all those who worked tirelessly make sure the village was as safe as it could be during the storms.

“Everybody worked together. It was amazing. Really amazing. So, as bad as it was, I have to tell you, it’s a good feeling to see all these employees do whatever it took. They came in from vacations, their days off, they worked 30, 36 hours. They did whatever it took to help the village. And I hope the village residents really appreciate them. I know I do.”

U-E High School is dealing with standing water freezing due to cold temperatures.

U-E officials say there is anywhere from 1 to 2 inches of ice accumulated on the school’s athletic fields.



Luckily, after surveying the fields, U-E administrators didn’t see any signs of damage.

U-E Superintendent Nicole Wolfe says the work is just beginning in trying to clean up what has become a very important area for the school.

“This particular year, because of COVID, we use the field more often than ever before. We had classes that were using the field outdoors in order to help prevent quarantines from happening. And, so, we also have a sports season that’s starting sooner than usual. So, we know that we need to get down there. As soon as the ice melts, we have to get that field cleaned up, and ready to go.”

U-E’s stadium turf has a gravity-fed drainage system, which should help with the drying.

As for the clean up process, they will call in a contractor to clean the top layer of rubber beads from the turf.



U-E workers will then use hoses to clear off the remaining silt that doesn’t wash away naturally.