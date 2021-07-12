Flooding aftermath

BINGHAMTON, NY – Heavy rainfall started to pick up around 9 p.m., causing some flash flood warnings in some areas.

State of Emergencies were put in place for the Towns of Dickinson and Chenagno and also the Village of Johnson City.

Around midnight, residents in those areas were asked to shelter in place.

There are about 9 roads still closed due to the damage of the flash flood, 8 of which are in the Town of Colesville.

Raymond Serowik, interim director of emergency services says we aren’t out of the woods yet.

“We’re looking at the same weather pattern. The same potential for very heavy rain and downpour over the next couple of days, including today. We’re watching that very very carefully, obviously we’re hoping that none of that impacts us at all,” says Serowik.

According to the National Weather Service, some areas in Broome County got as much as 4 inches of rainfall last night.

Serowik says they are in the cleaning stages right now, cleaning up the road ways as well as getting debris and rocks out of the way.

He also suggests everyone subscribes to alert.NY.gov, as a way to keep updated with the weather conditions.