BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Happy Monday! It is going to be a dreary and gloomy day. Cloudy conditions today with rain moving through. Some heavy pockets of rain are possible today and so are isolated thunderstorms. A flood watch is in effect today until tomorrow morning for most of the area. This is due to the heavy rain. Rainfall accumulation will reach on average between a half an inch to an inch and a half. Localized amounts of 2 inches or higher are possible. Overnight, showers continue and so does the potential for isolated thunderstorms. Heavier pockets of rainfall are still possible. Isolated showers continue throughout the day on Tuesday. More isolated showers for Wednesday as well.

A stray shower lingers for Thursday before clouds start to decrease. Sunshine ends our week Friday and Saturday. Clouds are quick to return for Saturday night. This is ahead of our next round of showers for Sunday.

Have an amazing day!

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. ISO. SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 55

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE LATE

HIGH: 79 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 59