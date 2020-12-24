Flood Watch in effect for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

BINGHAMTON, NY – While the entire area remains covered in snow, that scene may change drastically beginning tomorrow.

The National Weather Service has flash flood warnings in place for Broome and many surrounding counties including Tioga, and Chenango.

Doug Butts of the NWS told NewsChannel 34 that with temperatures hitting the 50’s tomorrow, and the potential for up to three inches of rain in certain places, he sees a risk of flash flooding caused by rain and snowmelt.

Butts says the forecast for many of the area’s rivers calls for moderate flooding, which would affect low-lying areas as well as roads closest to those rivers.

Here’s a check on those projects for some area rivers.

The National Weather Service released new data this morning brought in by gauges located in several rivers throughout the area to project how high the water can rise.

For the Susquehanna River, the gauge located by Front Street is projecting the river to reach 15.4 feet, with it currently sitting at 3 feet.

In Vestal, the river is predicted to reach 24 feet, with it sitting at just under 5 now.

Both of those are considered moderate flood stages.

In Owego, the river currently sits at just under 15 feet, with projections to reach 29 feet.

That remains just under a flooding category.

In Conklin, the river sits at 3.8 feet and is predicted to reach 16.5 feet, a moderate flood stage.

Lastly, in Windsor, the river is projected to reach 16.7 feet, up from the current 4.4 feet.

That is just under the minor flooding stage.

Not listed is Bainbridge, which is also looking at a potentially high level of 17.8 feet, which would put it in a minor flood stage.

As for the Chenango River, the gauge located in Chenango Forks is projecting the river to reach 10.9 feet, up from it’s current 3.7 feet.

That is considered to be in the minor flood stage.

Upstream in Greene, the river is predicted to reach 14.6 feet.

It currently sits at 3.4 feet.

That puts it just below the moderate flood stage level.

And lastly, a check on the Delaware River.

In Walton, the river is currently 4.1 feet, and is projected to reach 13.6 feet.

That puts it into the minor flooding stage.

Butts also gave warning to anyone who will be traveling tomorrow night to be aware of potential flooded roadways as it can be difficult to see if the roads are covered at night.

To see the projections, you can visit http://Water.Weather.Gov.