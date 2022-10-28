BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today, officials announced that Delta will be expanding its service out the Greater Binghamton Airport (BGM).

Beginning in January, Delta will offer two daily flights from BGM to LaGuardia in New York City.

In addition, Delta will also be using a larger aircraft to accommodate more passengers on each flight.

Delta will use CRJ-900 aircrafts, which seat 76 passengers and offer two classes for each flight. BGM’s current daily flight to Detroit uses a CRJ-200 which seats 50 passengers.

“New York City is the gateway to the world,” said Broome County Executive Jason Garnar. “Passengers flying out of BGM will have more destination options than ever before and with larger planes, we’ll be able to have more travelers flying in and out of Broome County. With this expansion in service, along with our new direct flights to Florida, it’s the perfect time to Fly BGM!”

Tickets for these flights go on sale tomorrow. Visit binghamtonairport.com for more information.