BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A local non-profit committed to making Broome County green is inviting community members to their newest fundraiser.

Volunteers Improving Neighborhood Environments, or VINES, is hosting their first “Flavors on the Farm” fundraiser on August 13 at the Binghamton Urban Farm from 4 to 7 p.m. The event supports organizations across the area by allowing guests to enjoy locally sourced products as well as small-plate dishes from local restaurants. In addition to the foods, there will be live music, a scavenger hunt, raffles, and drink sales that further support the cause.

The event will raise funds for a variety of VINES programs such as the Urban Farm, community gardens, Farm Share, youth employment programs, the Green Thumb workshop, and Build -a-Garden program.

Local restaurants you can expect to see at the fundraiser include: de Colores Cookies y Mas, Grapevine Cafe, Kampai Japanese Steakhouse, Remlik’s Grille and Oyster Bar, Jamie Kirby, and Seoulful Foods.

Tickets can be purchased on vinesgardens.org or in person the day of the event.

VINES is a non-profit cooperation that was created in 2007 to organize and sustain greenery in the Greater Binghamton area. They contribute to the community food system by establishing gardens, agriculture, and green spaces in order develop urban areas and empower community members of all ages and abilities.