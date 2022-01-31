BINGHAMTON, NY – A trip to the ice rink on the coldest day of the year turned into a moment frozen in the minds of one Binghamton couple and their friends.

Local businessman and musician Tom Egan planned an elaborate flash mob proposal on Saturday to ask his girlfriend Christina Zawerucha to marry him.

The couple began ice skating at the new rink at Rec Park over the holidays.

While on the ice Saturday, Egan feigned a fall, and then, while down on his knee, produced a custom ring to pop the question.

The song “Catch Me When I’m Falling” was played on speakers and roughly 75 people who came to watch were part of a dance piece choreographed by local dancer Jean Graham.

Zawerucha, a teacher in Johnson City, said yes.

Egan says he had the help of a 7 member committee that took months to plan the event.

“We had meetings and rehearsals. Then the big moment came. The only thing that I was unable to rehearse was the fall and that actually went pretty well. I was pretty good at falling,” says Egan.

“So many people came out in freezing cold temperatures to come and witness the love that Tom and I have for each other. Yes, there’s a lot of love between us, but also the love of the community really means a lot. And, it’s a day that I’m going to remember for ever and ever,” says Zawerucha.

To provide cover for the large number of people at the park Saturday morning, City Councilwoman Angela Riley agreed to coordinate one of her community coat drives for the same time.

Riley also offered the couple a special proclamation.

No wedding date has been set, but I’m sure the event will also be spectacular.