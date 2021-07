OTSEGO COUNTY – Portions of Otsego County were placed in a State of Emergency over the weekend as heavy down pours lead to severe flash flooding in the Towns of Butternuts, Morris and Pittsfield.

More than a dozen roads were closed and bridges in and out of the village of Gilbertsville were damaged.

A number of homes and businesses near streams and creeks were flooded.

The heavy rainfall took place Saturday night and many roads through the affected area remained impassable into this morning.