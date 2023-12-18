CHENANGO FORKS, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The National Weather Service in Binghamton says it is keeping its eyes on the river levels to avoid more flash flooding.

The National Weather Service says the rainfall started yesterday and picked up in intensity throughout the night.

There were various road closures throughout the region and the weather service says that in some areas, people were asked to evacuate.

The meteorologist in charge, Dave Nicosia says that all of the small streams and creeks have hit their crest, and the new focus is to monitor the water levels of the surrounding rivers.

He says that this is nothing like the flood of 2011, but that if were a bit colder, this rain would have accumulated into two to three feet of snow.

“Rainfall reports range from anywhere from two to almost as much as four inches, which is a lot of rain for December. You know, all of the small streams and creeks, they’ve crested and now all of that water is now headed into the Susquehanna and some of the bigger rivers, Chenango, Tioughnioga,” said Nicosia.

Nicosia says that the rain has stopped and that as of now, the flood risk remains moderate, which poses minor risk to low lying areas.

In Binghamton, the Susquehanna is expected to crest at just over 16 feet, in Vestal 23.5 feet, over 15 feet in Conklin, 30 feet in Owego, and 17.2 feet in Windsor.

He reminds drivers to heed all road closures and to avoid driving through water, especially over bridges.