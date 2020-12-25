Flash Flood warning in Broome County

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County is keeping watch over the potential for flash flooding in our area as a result of the storm.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar held a special briefing today to share information of what is coming tonight and into tomorrow.

He revealed that the Office of Emergency Services next to SUNY Broome will be open during the storm.

County officials say it could take until tomorrow evening for things to get at their worst.

Director of Emergency Services Mike Ponticello says you should be prepared to deal with flash flooding, which could manifest quickly.

“You should be prepared that it could occur tonight. We’re not saying that it will in every area, but we want residents to be prepared. That’s going to follow within all that water making its way down to our main stem rivers. The Chenango, the Susquehanna, and seeing those go up all throughout Christmas Day tomorrow, cresting late in the evening,” he said.

The county urges its residents to be prepared to evacuate their homes and meet up with family members in more hospitable locations.

If you are unable to find somewhere else to go, Ponticello says the county and the American Red Cross will set up shelters.

To make a plan to deal with flooding, you can visit http://Ready.gov.

The National Weather Service released new data this afternoon brought in by gauges located in several rivers throughout the area to project how high the water can rise.

For the Susquehanna River, the gauge located by Front Street is projecting the river to reach 17.6 feet, a moderate flood stage.

In Vestal, the river is predicted to reach 27.1 feet, which puts in the major flood stage.

In Owego, the river currently sits with projections to reach 31 feet.

That remains just under a moderate flooding category.

In Conklin, the river is predicted to reach 17.9 feet, a moderate flood stage.

Lastly, in Windsor, the river is projected to reach 17.5 feet.

That puts it in the minor flooding stage.

As for the Chenango River, the gauge located in Chenango Forks is projecting the river to reach 12.2 feet.

That is considered to be in the minor flood stage.

Upstream in Greene, the river is predicted to reach 16.4 feet.

That puts it just below the moderate flood stage level.

And lastly, a check on the Delaware River.

In Walton, the river is projected to reach 13.4 feet.

That puts it into the minor flooding stage.

To see the projections, you can visit http://Water.Weather.Gov.