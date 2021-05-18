Flag raised at City Hall honors Haitian community

BINGHAMTON, NY – Every year on May 18th, a flag is raised in honor of Haiti.

Mayor Rich David was joined by members of the Southern Tier Haitian Association at Binghamton City Hall in honor of Haitian Flag Day.

This day is celebrated by millions around the world to commemorate the country’s history.

The motto in Haiti is unity makes strength and it’s written in French near the center of the flag.

Brutus Charles, President of the Southern Tier Haitian Association says he will continue to pray and be thankful for Binghamton and all the opportunities it’s given him.

“The flag raising celebration is also a way to pay tribute to Haitians who have paved the way for others in America,” says Charles.

This day is also a way to learn more about the Haitian culture and cuisine.

In fact, Charles and his family operate a Caribbean fusion restaurant called Tsha’s in Binghamton.

He says the Haitian Association is always looking for volunteers.

Anyone interested can visit STHatian.org.