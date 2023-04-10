KIRKWOOD, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – After announcing its closure in October, Five Mile Point Speedway is actually opening this year for its 73rd consecutive season.

The speedway is still being sold, but the closing on the sale has been pushed back several months into the early fall of this year.

This allows for one more season of racing in Kirkwood.

The first event of the 2023 season will take place this Sunday, April 16th.

That will be the first day of a three-race “Spring Triple Crown,” with the other two being held on April 23rd and 30th.

Check out the full summer schedule below:

Friday, April 14th – Practice

Friday, April 14th – Practice

Sunday, April 16th – Annual Cold Cracker for Crate Sportsman $1,250 to win – Spring Triple Crown Race 1 for Sportsman, 600 Modifieds, Futures Sportsman, 4 Cyl. Experts, 4 Cyl. Novice. – Racing 5 p.m.

Sunday, April 23rd – Spring Triple Crown Race 2.

Sunday, April 30th – Spring Triple Crown Finale.

Tuesday, May 16th – Open Practice.

Sunday, May 21st – Race 1 – Sunday Summer Series.

Sunday, June 11th – Race 2 – Sunday Summer Series.

Tuesday, June 20th – Mike Colsten Remembered for Modifieds.

Sunday, July 16th – Race 3 – Sunday Summer Series.

Sunday, July 30th – Race 4 – Sunday Summer Series.

Sunday, August 13th – Race 5 – Sunday Summer Series.

For more information, go to 5milepointspeedway.com.