KIRKWOOD, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The memory of a legendary local driver is being honored with a commemorative racing event.

On July 17 at 7:15 p.m., the ‘Mike Colsten Remembered 51’ race will be held at Five Mile Point Speedway. The tribute is a Modified, 51 lap race honoring Colsten and the number he wore his entire career. The race pays a minimum of $5,151 to win. $2,500 in bonus money has been put together as well.

Mike Colsten was one of the winningest and most popular drivers of all time at the Speedway. He was a Late Model Track Champion and captured many Modified wins throughout his career, racing thought the 2018 season. Colsten passed away in January of 2020. The first memorial race was held later that year.

Colsten’s son, Joey, will be participating in the race and driving with #51 in his father’s honor.