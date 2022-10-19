KIRKWOOD, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The popular Five Mile Point Speedway located in Kirkwood, New York will close after 72 years, following the next two weekends of racing.

According to owners, the speedway property is in the process of being purchased by a land developer.

This Saturday, Five Mile Point will host the Mohawk Valley Vintage Dirt Series Tour for the first time this season and the final time ever.

The tour will feature track action with cars from the 60’s and 70’s and replica cars from that same era. Racing begins at 5 p.m.

The following weekend, on October 28th and 29th, the speedway will host the National Quarter Mile Dirt Track Weekend. The “highlight” of the weekend will be on Saturday with the running of the “Southern Tier 72” for Modifieds. That event pay a minimum of $7,200 to the winner.

For more information on the closing and upcoming races you can visit 5milepointspeedway.com.