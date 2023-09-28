KIRKWOOD, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A local racetrack is set to begin hosting its annual fall race series.

Five Mile Point Speedway will open it’s 2023 Fall Series on Saturday, September 30th. This marks the 74th year that the track has hosted fall races.

Headlining the action with 30 laps and a $2,500 purse on the line is the Modifieds. Community members will also see racing from the Street Stocks, Sportsman Modifieds, 4 Cylinders and more.

Fall racing is also set to be held on October 14th and 28th.

Racing is set to begin at 5 pm. For more information visit 5milepointspeedway.com.