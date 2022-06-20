CORTLANDVILLE, NY – Five juveniles ages 16 and 17 were charged with criminal mischief, criminal possession of a weapon, menacing, reckless endangerment, and conspiracy on June 3rd, said the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement responded to a report of suspects shooting what appeared to be a firearm out of a vehicle. Through the investigation it was determined that the the 5 juveniles were shooting a pellet gun out of their vehicle and struck another driving vehicle twice.

The victim’s vehicle was first struck by a pellet while stopped at a stop sign on Albany Street and Main street in the Town of Cortlandville. The juveniles followed the victim close behind and again struck the vehicle while it was stopped at another stop sign on Lighthouse Road. The victim was not known to the suspects.

The pellet gun caused damage to both the outside of the vehicle and it’s windshield. No occupants in either vehicle were harmed during the incident.

The five offenders were released on appearance tickets and are scheduled to appear in Cortland County Court.