Five ballot proposals to vote on in New York State

ALBANY, NY – There’s still time to head to the polls by 9 P-M tonight to cast your ballot in the General Election.

Besides the candidates, statewide there are five ballot proposals for voters to decide on.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca has more on what to look for on the back of the ballot.

Statewide ballot proposals this year include:

-Amending the Apportionment and Redistricting Process

-Right to Clean Air, Clean Water, and a Healthful Environment

-Eliminating Ten-Day-Advance Voter Registration Requirement

-Authorizing No-Excuse Absentee Ballot Voting

-And, Increasing the Jurisdiction of the New York City Civil Court

{{Sarah Goff, Common Cause New York Deputy Director}} “We support 1, 3 and 4. One deals with changes to redistricting, 3 amends our voter registration deadline four is no excuse absentee voting.”

Common Cause New York calls those proposals “common sense changes.”

{{Sarah Goff, Common Cause New York Deputy Director}} “These are all things that Common Cause New York has supported and championed over the years and strongly believe that these are proposals that will support voters and then ultimately in the redistricting process, improve what we have right now.”

Meanwhile, New York GOP Chair Nick Langworthy has voiced opposition to the proposals on his “Just Say No!” tour.

{{Nick Langworthy, NYGOP Chair}} “These propositions are going to fundamentally alter how we run our elections in the state of New York.”

Proposal 2 to create a “Right to Clean Air, Clean Water, and a Healthful Environment” has been supported by environmental groups.

{{Peter Iwanowicz, EANY Executive Director}} “As you open up New York State’s bill of rights you’ll see a lot of different things in there. What you won’t see is the right of clean air and clean water.”

But, some farmers oppose that proposal.

{{Keith Kimball, NEDPA Vice Chair}} “This opens up the door to regulation through litigation and it’s something that’s going to burden our farm.”

Proposal 5, which has been less discussed, “would increase the New York City Civil Court’s jurisdiction by allowing it to hear and decide claims for up to $50,000 instead of the current jurisdictional limit of $25,000.”



In Albany, Corina Cappabianca.