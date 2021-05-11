Fit Kitchen in Downtown Binghamton offers healthy food and protein shakes quick

BINGHAMTON, NY – A new grab-and-go eatery in downtown Binghamton offers comfort food that’s good for you.

Fit Kitchen, located in the corner storefront of 20 Hawley Street, opened on April 19th.

Partners Alec Fleicher and Trey Furgeson grew up in our area and say they’re filling a need for healthy meal prep and quick protein shakes.

The premade meals can be warmed in a microwave in just a minute or 2.

Fleicher says they expanded upon the traditional meal prep fare of grilled chicken and salmon to offer popular entrees such as Buffalo chicken pasta, pulled chicken barbecue and Mississippi pot roast.

“It’s not just plain and boring chicken, rice and veggies. It’s really like these meals are great, it’s not like you’re doing a chore trying to eat healthy. You can enjoy the meal as well and get the nutrients you need,” says Fleicher.

Fit Kitchen also offers a variety of protein shakes made with unsweetened almond milk.

The restaurant also appeals to the health conscious diner, listing all of its macro-nutrients: calories, protein, carbohydrates and fat for every meal.

And it sells supplements.