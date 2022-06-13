A new free concert series was a huge success in its debut.

More than 500 people showed up outside of the Veterans Memorial Arena for the first show in the Visions Summer Concert Series.

The group My So-Called Band from Syracuse played covers of 90’s hits on a stage set up on Stuart Street.

Several food trucks sold food while the Arena sold drinks.

The cost of the concert was covered by Visions Federal Credit Union.

The second of 3 free concerts is scheduled for Friday July 8th when The Jess Novak Band will perform.