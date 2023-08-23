BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – (WIVT/WBGH) The American Civic Association will be teaching new Americans the importance of democracy at their upcoming seminar.

The ACA is hosting the First Time Voters Workshop on August 25 at 11 a.m. In partnership with Concerned Women of Binghamton, the organization is working to prepare new voters for the upcoming elections by educating them on their rights as well as the rules and regulations of the polls.

The workshop will serve as a democracy crash course, covering a wide range of topics to prepare new voters for government participation. Those in attendance will receive an explanation on the election process while learning the importance of voting, how to register, eligibility requirements, and more. The ACA will also be teaching the basics of the U.S. Government such as the different types of elections and different voting methods.

The American Civic Association is a nonprofit organization that works to integrate immigrants and refugees into the local community. The ACA is located at 131 Front Street in Binghamton.