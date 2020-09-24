First Presidential Debate scheduled for Tuesday

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are set to meet on the debate stage Tuesday, September 29, for the first time.

Starting at 9 PM, NBC Nightly News anchor Lester hold and Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie will anchor from the NBC News Headquarters in New York, with NBC News political director Chuck Todd and NBC News chief foreign affairs correspondent and senior Washington correspondent Andrea Mitchell will anchor from Washington DC.

The debate will take place at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio.

You can watch the debate at 9 PM on WIVT or WBGH.