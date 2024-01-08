VESTAL, N.Y (WIVT/WBGH) – There’s a new place coming to town where people can take out their aggressions and break things.

Midway Lanes Family Entertainment Complex in Vestal is adding Just Smash and Madd Splatter in the basement of its building. A smash room, more commonly known as a rage room, is a place where people can safely break items for entertainment or stress relief, while a splatter room is a creative and therapeutic art experience that allows participants to utilize various objects to splatter paint.

There are two splatter rooms within the facility, and four smash rooms all with different themes such as the heartbreak room, the zombie room and the presidential suite featuring images of orange Trump and Sleepy Joe.

Both attractions offer protective gear as well as the smashable items and skin safe paint. Marketing Coordinator, Tara Snarski, says the rage rooms help people release their anger in a controlled and safe environment.

“Times have been stressful, for everybody, it doesn’t matter who you are, times have been hard, and sometimes you just need to let out a little bit of anger, a little bit of frustration and a rage room is a great place to do that,” Snarski said.

Snarski says the smash room provides most of the items you can destroy, but is taking donations from the public as long as the items don’t contain hazardous materials.

The complex will also offer birthday party packages. She says the grand opening is Friday January 19th.

There’s a giveaway where four families chosen to break in the splatter room, and four individuals chosen to break in the smash rooms. For more information, go to JustSmash-MaddSplatter.com