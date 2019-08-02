First Friday: Zoo animal paintings at Phelps Mansion

BINGHAMTON,N.Y. – A popular facet of the natural world is also the subject of this month’s exhibition at the Phelps Mansion Museum.

Mikki Boyer-White is displaying 112 of her paintings of a wide variety of zoo animals.

Boyer-White is a retired biology teacher from West Middle School in Binghamton.

She paints off of photographs given to her by zoos across the country.

Boyer-White says the work is a labor of love.

“My background in biology helps me to love them and know what they are, and getting involved in wanting to save them. And that’s the only way that I can save them at this point is to save them in paintings. So, that’s what I do,” she says.

Boyer-White says she first got started painting animals when she created a picture book about an elephant family for her three-year-old niece who had a terminal illness.

Boyer-White also operates an online store where her images can be purchased on cards, book bags, mouse pads and more.

It’s http://TheseWonderfulThings.com.