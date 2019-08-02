First Friday: “Vibrant Ground” at Artisan Gallery

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – The First Friday Art Walk tomorrow evening features three award-winning artists in one show all centered around the natural world.

“Vibrant Ground: A Contemporary Take on Nature” is a new exhibition at the Broome County Arts Council’s Artisan Gallery.

It includes the work of three Upstate New York artists, Anita Welych, Dave Porter and Russell Serrianne.

While Porter and Serriane use natural materials to create their works, Welych has nature, more specifically birds, as her subject matter.

She has created a pair of maps of the United States that demonstrates the loss of bird species across our country over the recent decades.

Gallery and Events Manager Jenny Chang says the show helps to illustrate our connection to nature.

“I think it’s a very thought-provoking exhibition that you can see things that you never thought before, but also things that we kind of overlook over time,” Chang said.

Porter creates sculptures out of mahogany and intricate mobiles from dried golden rod stalks and the bulbous galls created by insects inside them.

Serrianne’s artwork is made from grape vine tendrils.

Porter will also host an artist’s talk on Saturday August 17th.