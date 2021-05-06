First Friday: Salati Gallery

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Orazio Salati Studio and Gallery features a group show of Salati’s work and 3 fellow artists.

Salati’s has taken his technique of combining oil paint and wax and applying it to tar-covered wood using a blow torch and has begun producing some smaller, more affordable pieces.

While the pandemic has has suppressed the crowds during recent First Friday Art Walks, the demand for purchasing art has risen.

Salati had a solo show earlier this year when he sold out all 36 of his smaller works.

The show also includes the figurative paintings of Marc Schimsky and the whimsical drawings of Jan Schimsky.

Plus, the pottery of Fern Lynn is on display and on sale as well.

Lynn uses the Japanese style of firing called Raku to produce a metallic looking patina for her glaze.

The First Friday Art Walk runs from 6 to 9 tomorrow evening.

For a full list of participants, go to BroomeArts.org.