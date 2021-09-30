First Friday preview: “Time and Textures” at the Cooperative Gallery

BINGHAMTON, NY – Tomorrow’s First Friday art walk features an exhibition that was 4 decades in the making.

A show titled “Time and Textures” opens at the Cooperative Gallery.

Gallery member Joanne Thorne Arnold has invited 2 close college friends to display their artwork with her.

Thorne, Cheryl McBride and Carrie Decker were all art majors at SUNY New Paltz 40 years ago.

Thorne is a retired art teacher who paints and uses wire, paper and paper clay to create mixed media artwork.

McBride is an art educator at Nassau Community College who works in conceptual digital prints.

And Decker recently took up print making after retiring from the corporate world.

“We’ve supported each other over the years artistically and just as friends. Up until the pandemic, we’d see each other once or twice a year. So this is going to be a nice reunion,” says Arnold.

Decker recently founded an arts appreciation organization called Carzy Over Art and she’ll be parking her Crazy Over Art on Tour van outside of the gallery on State Street in Binghamton.

The Cooperative Gallery will be open from 5 to 9 tomorrow for the art walk.