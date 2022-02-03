BINGHAMTON, NY – The Whole in the Wall restaurant is returning to the First Friday Art Walk with an exhibition by a local Renaissance man.

Mike Ricciardi is an accountant, drummer and photographer.

He has about 7 photos on display from a series of 3 trips he made to the American West between 2010 and 2017.

He went there in search of an image for a C-D he was co-producing.

Once Ricciardi got there, he found the landscape to be humbling and awe-inspiring.

“I really didn’t think I was going to be shooting as much as I was but you get out West and you see these huge formations and everything, you just want to take the pictures. They just make themselves available to you, it’s great. It’s unbelievable,” says Ricciardi.

Rather than landscapes, Ricciardi typically focuses on staged images with humor such as “Toast.”

He’ll be at Whole in the Wall restaurant tomorrow evening from 6 to 8.

Due to capacity restrictions, reservations are necessary and can be made by calling 722-5138.