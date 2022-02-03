BINGHAMTON, NY – The Broome County Arts Council’s Artisan Gallery is in its temporary home, the Orazio Salati Gallery on State Street.

It’s exhibiting “Innovative Expression” featuring the work of wood sculptor Richard Nolan and mixed-media artist Natalie Dadamio.

Nolan utilizes his background as a design engineer to produce elegant sculpture made of cherry and black walnut.

Dadamio returned to art making 4 years ago as part of a healing journey.

Her bright and colorful abstract works use acrylic paint, pastels, graphite, charcoal and crayons.

Both create art that is one-of-a-kind.

“I don’t repeat any of my pieces. Every time I do a new piece, it’s a development project for me. So, there’s a lot of design time and then there’s the build. It’s what keeps me engaged, keeps me motivated and it keeps my work fresh,” says Nolan.

“I’m working off the feeling, the emotion and the energy a lot of the times. And I’m becoming kind of like a channel and a receiver for whatever wants to flow through to flow through,” says Dadamio.

The Art Walk is still scheduled for 6 to 9 tomorrow evening.

However, those unsure about braving the weather can attend an artist presentation with Nolan and Dadamio on Saturday the 19th from 1 to 3.

For more information on the walk, go to BroomeArts.org.