First Friday: Cooperative Gallery

BINGHAMTON, NY – First Friday returns to Downtown Binghamton tomorrow night with two displays as colorful as spring itself.

The Cooperative Gallery will be showing the photography collection of Gallery Member Peg Johnston.

Johnston’s work is titled the Alchemy of Denatured Images, and features old photographs that are greatly altered due to deterioration.

Johnston found the slides while cleaning out her basement, and says they were most likely ruined due to heat and sunlight

The result was ordinary tourist photos from Hungary now have a dream-like, fantasy quality to them and are printed on aluminum.

“What’s my role in this art? Because I didn’t take these photos, I joke that I just ruined them by leaving them out. But I think deterioration is something that is, we think about in art. And I think when you discover something, that counts,” says Johnston.

Also at the gallery will be Angelina Blasich, who works as a mental health professional and public speaker among other things.

Her show is called “Behold Yourself: Life of an Intentional Celebrant.”

The work, which is extremely colorful and vibrant has a heavy focus on the relationships between women.