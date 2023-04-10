BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The First Friday Art Walk has a new fresh look as it looks to rejuvenate itself post-pandemic.

The Broome County Arts Council worked with local graphic artist Kari Bayait to develop a new color scheme, images and double F logo for the monthly event.

The arts council has produced stickers, art cards with a QR code and shopping bags that feature tongue-in-cheek phrases such as “Art is Dead” and “There’s nothing to do in Binghamton.”

Participating venues also receive a cube light box which can serve as a beacon to the public.

Community Programs Manager Holly Cooper says the rebrand has been a few months in the works.

“It adds something really fun and quirky to the program that’s been around for many years in the community. It’s always nice to give it a revitalization, to emphasize how fun the program is which is what I think this brand does.”

Coinciding with the rebrand is the City of Binghamton hanging banners along State Street that promote the art walk and the Downtown Arts District.

Previously referred to as the DECO District, upgrades to that section of town received money from the Greater Binghamton Fund.

The art walk banners feature the image of an iris by Endwell native Scott Yurko.