First Friday Art Walk: Also Borromei

An abstract expressionist who calls himself an improvisational artist will be showing off his work at the Marcy Swartz Gallery inside 5 Riverside Drive.

Aldo Borromei of Endwell uses ink, pencil, and technology to create pieces in color and black and white.

Borromei says he works with what the French call giclee which is the reproduction of original works through a high-quality inkjet printer.

He says that the pieces come alive within each viewer’s perception of them.

“When I’m doing my art it’s that feeling that I have of being in another dimension. And that’s where it comes from. That’s why I’m never completed. One who views it has to complete it for themselves,” he says.

While there are around 20 to 25 works on display in the show, Borromei has a total of 210 pieces in his portfolio.

He says his pieces don’t have a designated top or bottom and when rotated as rectangles or diamonds, they can be hung and viewed in eight different ways.