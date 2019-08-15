First ever pickleball camp to be held at the JCC

VESTAL, N.Y. – A local pickleball enthusiast is on a mission to show that the game isn’t just for the senior set.

USA Pickkleball Association Certified Teaching Professional Zorano Tubo is holding the first-ever pickleball camp for youth in our area at the JCC in Vestal.

More than a dozen boys and girls ages 7 to 12 have been learning about the raquet sport that is something of a cross between tennis, badminton and ping pong.

Pickleball uses a smaller size court and net that is easily set up indoors or outdoors.

Primarily played as doubles, the game uses oversized paddles and a wiffle ball.

“You can put some slices on it, you can put some spins on it. So, a lot of people who are coming in from other sports, like tennis and table tennis, they come in with a lot of that. And if they just have to stand at the net and do that, it’s a lot of fun. Because there’s not that much running required. But there’s still intensity and a lot of competitive nature going on,” Tubo says.

Tubo says that while the average pickleball player is still over the age of 63, it’s a game that can be easily mastered by children who may not be as physically gifted as their peers.

He plans to hold more kids clinics in the future.

You can run a search for pickleball games in our area at http://USAPA.org.