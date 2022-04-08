BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton University is inviting community members to a special event for the enviroment.

Community members are invited to come engage with science and participate in environmental data as the school hosts its first EcoBlitz.

The event will take place from 10 to 3 on April 30th in the Nature Preserve.

There will be nature tours, crafts, pond sampling, bird watching, a scavenger hunt and more activities to participate in.

“I tell people that it’s like real-life Pokemon Go,” said EcoBlitz coordinator Carmela Buono, a doctoral candidate in biological sciences who has spent a year organizing the event. “What we want to find out is: What kind of species are found on campus? What is the water quality in a place like Lake Lieberman?”

The data will be collected and submitted via iNaturalist, a free community science app.