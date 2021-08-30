First day of classes at SUNY Broome

BINGHAMTON, NY – SUNY Broome Community College is back in session with roughly twice the number of in-person classes as it offered last school year.

Today was the first day of classes.

Enrollment among full-time students continues to trend down as it has since before the pandemic.

There are 1,283 new first-time students, 1,911 continuing students and 251 non-matriculated, meaning they aren’t seeking a degree.

President Kevin Drumm says enrollment always dips when the economy is hot and there are a lot of jobs available.

Although he says an associate’s degree from Broome can improve your job prospects even further.

“All of the businesses in the area are desperate for our graduates. So there’s tremendous opportunity for anybody who wants to study here at a very low cost with very high quality academics. That’s why it’s the place to be,” says Drumm.

Drumm says SUNY Broome graduates also perform exceptionally well when transferring to 4 year schools.

He says about a quarter of students will be fully online this semester, with another 15 to 20 percent taking a hybrid approach.

Drumm says roughly 60 percent of classes are being offered in-person, up from about 30 percent last school year.

He says masks must be worn indoors and all students have about a month before they’re required to be fully vaccinated.