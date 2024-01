BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On New Year’s Day, Dane and Hope Saunders of Endicott welcomed in the first child born at UHS in 2024, and it’s a girl!

Sage Noelle Saunders is the parents’ first-born child, weighing in at 7 pounds 8.9 ounces and measuring 21 inches.

She arrived at 9:15 p.m. at UHS Wilson Medical Center.

The family received a basket of goodies from the UHS team to commemorate the special occasion.