First Annual Dog Days of Summer Beer and Wine Tasting Festival

PORT CRANE, NY- This is a brand new event from the Broome County Humane Society, hosted by The Venue at Beagell Farms this Saturday.

The Venue at Beagell Farms is located at 780 Nowlan Road, Port Crane, just 5 minutes from Beer Tree.

There will be over 20 different craft beers, 5 local wines and hard cider from A New Leaf Cider.

The event is outdoors, but in the event that it rains there will be a large tent with plenty of seating.

As for food there will be: Mountain Top Clam Stop, Happy Pappi Arepas (Vegetarian Options), and Ice Cream Food Trucks.

The event will also have live screen printing, plenty of space for dogs and kids to play and live music with a dance floor.

The event is from 2 to 5 and tickets are $35 per person for all you can drink.

It’s free if you chose to not drink but you will still need a ticket to enter the event.

To purchase your ticket go to: Cars & Clams for a Cause (jotform.com)