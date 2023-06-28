BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Fireworks are a classic way to celebrate Independance Day but, as we head into the holiday weekend, Mayor Jared Kraham is reminding residents of the City of Binghamton that use of personal fireworks is illegal.

Fireworks are a hot topic every July Fourth season. Though certain types of fireworks are legal in New York State, residents are discouraged from using them all together.

“Setting off fireworks in neighborhoods, parks or with children nearby isn’t safe” said Mayor Jared Kraham. “Illegal fireworks injure countless people each year and start destructive fires that put first responders at risk.”

Fireworks are known to disrupt pets, children, and older adults-especially veterans suffering with PTSD. Injury and death are common when fireworks are used and not handled properly.

Kraham says the Binghamton Police Department’s Community Response Team will be proactive throughout neighborhood patrols this upcoming holiday weekend.

Residents are urged to attend any of our area’s professional fireworks displays instead. All are welcome to enjoy fireworks on June 30th and July 3rd, at Mirabito Stadium, following the Rumble Ponies games. If you want to enjoy fireworks on the holiday, a ‘Fourth of July Extravaganza’ is being held at Highland Park.