Firemen’s Association Convention held in Owego

OWEGO, NY – Over 150 excited firefighters are making their way to Owego this weekend for celebrations, games and new experiences.

The Owego Hose Team and Owego Fire Department will be hosting the Central New York Firemen’s Association Convention starting today and throughout this weekend.

The event draws in firefighters from 20 counties throughout Central New York.

Over the course of the convention those in attendance will receive networking experience, and further education of “firematic” procedures.

Volunteer for the Owego Hose Team Patrick Gavin says that Owego holds a rich history connected to the convention.

“Owego’s Fire Chief, Frank Baker founded the association back in 1893, so Owegos first convention that we hosted was back in 1895, so here we are 126 years later continuing on that proud tradition that started way back then,” says Gavin.

Some of the events planned will be open for the community to enjoy as well.

Tonight at 9:30 there will be a firework display at Draper Park, and Tomorrow at 5 a grand fire truck parade will take place throughout downtown Owego.

This is the departments first large event since the start of COVID and they are excited to be able to gather with familiar faces and meet new members.