Firefighters hit the streets for annual Fill the Boot Drive

ENDICOTT, NY – For years, no matter the weather, the Endicott Fire Department is outside every Black Friday collecting money and raising awareness for muscle-debilitating diseases.

It’s the annual Fill the Boot Drive, where Endicott Fire Fighters hit the streets with boots in their hands collecting money from anyone passing by.

This is the International Association of Fire Fighters way of supporting the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Lieutenant of the fire department, Dave Abell, says each year you can find them standing at the corner of North McKinley Ave and North Street in Endicott.

“We just want to give back to the community, we’re out here to help this organization and many others that we do around Christmas time. So we’re just out here to give back to the community,” he said.

Any donation made helps the MDA continue services for more than 250,000 people living with neuro-muscular diseases across the country and allows them to continue life-saving research.

Check out Endicott Fire Department on Facebook for more information on how you can still donate if you missed them out with boots this morning.